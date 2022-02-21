PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Snow started to melt across Central Illinois over the weekend, but the region faces more chances of snow as the week progresses.

Bob Pohl is the owner of MAACO Auto Body Shop & Painting, located at 4748 N. Brandywine Dr. in Peoria. He said last week’s storm brought in more damaged cars than the first snowstorm of the year.

“This storm was particularly bad because you had a combination of ice, snow, and then, like, white-out conditions,” Pohl said. “People really had some trouble on the roads this past storm, and a lot of wrecked cars have come in.”

He said many drivers came in with undercarriage or suspension damage from sliding on ice, and he saw a lot of front-end hits. While he said he didn’t see bad wreckage where airbags were deployed or people were injured, there were plenty of cars with cosmetic damage.

Pohl said one notable customer had nearly bald tires, which can be especially dangerous during slippery conditions.

“Have your tires checked,” he said. “You need the extra traction when the conditions are not optimal. It’s going to be slippery out there; make sure you got good tires.”

He also warned drivers to be extra cautious during the next potential snow surge.

“Slow down,” he said. “Even if you have four-wheel drive, you don’t have four-wheel stop.”

Despite winter weather conditions bringing in customers for repairs, Pohl said his customer base has also grown over the years. He said January of this year was one of the best months he’s ever had at the auto body shop.

“We have been busier this winter than any winter since I’ve been here, and I’ve been here for 10 years,” Pohl said.

Pohl also said he expects potholes to be a big issue in the near future for Central Illinois drivers.

“Potholes will be an issue in the spring because there’s been a lot of freeze/thaw. We had blizzard conditions two days ago, and now it’s 50, and it’s going to rain for the next couple of days. These roads are going to be a mess. And they weren’t good before this.”

He said pothole season could start soon, and expects to see plenty of customers with damage to the underside of their cars.