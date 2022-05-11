One of the top candidates to gain the gubernatorial Republican nomination, Darren Bailey, is headed to Peoria on Thursday.

Wednesday morning, WMBD’s Matt Sheehan spoke with Bailey about his fundraiser. Bailey said one of the things he wants to accomplish if elected governor is to get rid of the FOID card.

Bailey also criticized Richard Irvin for not showing up to another GOP gubernatorial forum this weekend.

Additionally, Bailey said he is hoping for President Trump’s endorsement ahead of an upcoming forum in Belleville.

Richard Irvin is not scheduled to attend the event, which is hosted by Republican women for St. Clair County, and will have Bailey, Jesse Sullivan, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, and Max Solomon.

The event takes place this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hofbrauhaus located at 123 East Eugene Drive.