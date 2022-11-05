BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Supporters of gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) gathered at a donut shop in Bloomington on Saturday to hear Bailey’s final pitch for the election.

Bailey touched on rising crime, taxes and inflation, schools and mental heath. He said the controversial SAFE-T Act hurts judges’ ability to keep suspects in custody.

He also reiterated he will accept the election results, win or lose.

“I have answered that question multiple times. I have said yes, I am fine with the results of the election because we are placing poll watchers, election judges, and people to rebuild confidence in our election system because people have lost confidence,” said Bailey.

Bailey said the energy behind his campaign shows Illinoisans are fed up and want to go in a new direction.

“The people are ready for change and I’m telling you, this momentum that you saw right here today and that you see at every one of our stops – its real and I think victory is going to huge,” he said.