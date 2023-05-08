BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The murder trial for Michael Bakana was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. this morning in the McLean County Courthouse, but Bakana did not show up to the courthouse this morning.

A courthouse staff member said they tried calling Bakana on Friday, but he would not answer, which she said is out of character for him to do. She also said his GPS monitor was cut off somewhere in Normal.

The court is in recess until noon to give the police some time to find Bakana.

Bloomington police also confirmed that he cut off his court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet. His whereabouts are unknown. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or contact local police.

Bakana has been accused of first-degree murder and aggravated battery in relation to the killing of 22-year-old Mariah Petracca outside Daddios, a bar in Downtown Bloomington.

We will have further updates as the day progresses.