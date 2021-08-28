‘Baking Up Love’ movie set in Morton premieres Saturday at Morton Cinemas

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The feature film ‘Baking Up love” premiered on the big screen at Morton Cinemas on Saturday.

More than 600 people walked the ‘orange’ carpet into the theater to see the movie for the first time. The movie tells the story of Morton’s sweetheart, Lynn Travis, and her struggle to win a high-stakes bake-off, while stuck in a love triangle. It was entirely shot in town featuring local talent and businesses too.

President of Gemelli Films, Candice Caine, said she’s hoping to create a TV series and more movies in Morton too.

“We really really really enjoyed shooting here,” said Caine. “The people were phenomenal, so hospitable, they really took care of us, and, you know, this is a great place and I’d really love to give back.”

‘Baking Up Love’ plays at Morton Cinemas September 12 through 18, 2021. It will be available to stream on Pure Flix starting September 1, 2021.