Baking Up Love wraps up filming, cast set to return late August for movie premiere

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s been a lot of excitement in Morton these last couple of weeks.

A film crew has been showcasing the town in a Pure Flix movie, Baking Up Love.

From the high-school, to the fire house, to the Confectionary, many businesses have been put on display during the movie.

Monday morning, Good Day Central Illinois’ Matt Sheehan was joined live in-studio by award-winning actor and producer Michael Bonini, and actor, lawyer, and WWE Superstar David Otunga to talk about what it’s like to be here in central Illinois.

The cast is set to return to Morton to premiere the film on August 28. It will then release on September 1 for streaming on Pure Flix.

The movie was written and directed by Candice Cain of Gemelli Films. Nicholas Prainito, CEO of Gold Hive Media is the assistant director for the film.

Below you will find a sneak peek of the movie with David Otunga, Michael Bonini, Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees), and Matt Sheehan as an extra.

Michael Bonini is best known for his roles as Zack Burnam in hit CBS drama Bull and Pope Benedict IX in the CNN Original Series Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History.