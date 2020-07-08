Baldovin Construction to give free exterior facade remodel to a local small business

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting July 6, residents can nominate a local small business affected by COVID-19 for free remodeling.

The initiative is called “Revamp Peoria”. It aims to give just one local business a free makeover on the face of their building. Local suppliers and businesses came together with Baldovin Construction to help make the contest possible.

Community members simply need to like the company’s Facebook page, then comment and share their Facebook post to nominate a local small business and let them know why the business of their choice is deserving of the exterior makeover.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, Aug. 10. A winner will be selected and contacted shortly after the deadline.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected