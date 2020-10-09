Ballet dancers in Peoria still performing through the pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) Ballet dancers are gearing up for a spooky Halloween performance all while combating the virus.

Ballet is one of those arts that require in close contact with others, but those on the stage are finding ways to just keep dancing.

Central Illinois Ballet is going above and beyond to keep dancers spinning and twirling on stage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is putting many precautions in place for safety of the crew.

Executive Director, Laurel Filzen Etzel, said performers have to sign special wavers to be able to practice and perform.

“We ask permission from parents now to make sure that we can adjust their child’s leg or arm or neck. Those kinds of things we ask for explicit permission for that,” said Etzel.

But with all the new rules and smaller stage crews, everyone is just happy to be able to dance.

“All of our professional dancers have all said to me, thank you for the efforts you’ve made to get us back in the studio. We are so glad to be here, we would jump through any hoop,” said Etzel.

Academy director, Jessie Williams, said ballet is tough without an audience.

“That I think is going to be our company’s biggest struggle when performing this new ballet that we are working on is not having an audience, because so much of dance and so much of our art form is connecting to the audience,” said Williams.

Etzel said her performers are getting ready for their next show and this next one will have a Halloween twist.

“We have two separate casts, but in one of those casts we actually have a female dracula. That creates a little bit of a different storyline,” said Etzel.

Etzel said each performer is tested for COVID-19 before a performance.

The floor is even sanitized before the start of the show.

Dracula will be available for digital viewing on Vimeo on Halloween weekend.

A live audience will not be permitted at this time for shows.