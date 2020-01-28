1  of  2
Breaking News
Peoria County officials positively ID skull found in 2017 Four Points by Sheraton Peoria now open
Live Now
Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton

Banana Republic Factory Outlet closes its doors at Grand Prairie

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. — The Banana Republic Factory Outlet at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie closed its doors on Sunday.

Gap Inc., its parent company, announced in 2019 it would be closing a number of underperforming stores over the next two years. Gap and Banana Republic have recently seen a decline in sales while trying to compete with stores like H&M.

Charming Charlie’s and Motherhood Maternity also closed at Grand Prairie in 2019.

Jason McKee, the leasing contact for the outdoor mall, said there are no plans at this time to fill any vacancies.

The Banana Republic location turned into a Factory Outlet back in 2015.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories