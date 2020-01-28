Banana Republic Factory Outlet closes its doors at Grand Prairie

PEORIA, Ill. — The Banana Republic Factory Outlet at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie closed its doors on Sunday.

Gap Inc., its parent company, announced in 2019 it would be closing a number of underperforming stores over the next two years. Gap and Banana Republic have recently seen a decline in sales while trying to compete with stores like H&M.

Charming Charlie’s and Motherhood Maternity also closed at Grand Prairie in 2019.

Jason McKee, the leasing contact for the outdoor mall, said there are no plans at this time to fill any vacancies.

The Banana Republic location turned into a Factory Outlet back in 2015.