MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A car fire at the drive-through of a Morton Community Bank on Thursday has temporarily closed the location at 1301 South Main Street.

According to Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelley, the call for the fire came in slightly before noon. He said when fire crews arrived on the scene they saw a car that had caught fire in the drive-through area. The fire had spread from the car to the bank and its attic area.

Both the East Peoria and Washington Fire Departments also responded to the fire. Kelly said the fire was under control within 20 minutes.

The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital by paramedics.

Kelley said part of Detroit Street was blocked off until crews left the scene at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Kelley said the damage is currently estimated at $100,000.

According to a Hometown Community Facebook post, both the branch and ATM located at 1301 South Main Street will be temporarily closed because of this incident. The two other branch locations in Morton remain open for normal business.

The bank also thanked all the first responders for their quick response.