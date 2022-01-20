Bank robbery prompts closure for Peoria PNC bank

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The PNC Bank located at 1411 W. Forrest Hill Ave. has been closed due to a bank robbery Thursday.

According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, a call came about the situation came to police at approximately 2 p.m.

A male suspect wearing dark clothes entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area.







No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police canvassed the area, and a K9 track was conducted with negative results.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411, or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This story will be updated when more information is available.