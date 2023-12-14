PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- For over 20 years, “Banner Day” has been a tradition of giving at the Children’s Home in Peoria. On December 14, that tradition continues.

Students from Banner Elementary go shopping for toys to take to the Children’s Home for the kids in their care to receive on Christmas. Once there, the students place the unwrapped toys under the tree, meet Santa, and receive a candy cane.

“We really appreciate Banner Elementary,” said Scurry Miller, President and CEO of Children’s Home. “We’ve had a long, long partnership with Banner Elementary. We appreciate the principal, we appreciate the teachers, we appreciate Banner being a part of this and supporting Children’s Home.”

Miller said that he knows the students enjoy being able to help other kids. The Children’s Home relies heavily on donations from the community. They’ve been serving children in need since 1866.

To donate, visit http://www.chail.org