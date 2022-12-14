PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Banner Elementary School students are making sure kids in need have presents on Christmas.

Hundreds of students delivered gifts on Wednesday to Children’s Home Association of Illinois (CHAIL), a non-profit that provides community services to at-risk youth. The students raised $6,000 to purchase the gifts.

The gifts stocked CHAIL’s Santa’s Workshop Toy Room to ensure every child has a present to open on Christmas morning.

“It’s really inspiring to see kids at such a young age eager to give back, wanting to give back, excited to give back, and really understanding the impact of generosity,” said Camille Simpson, chief of external affairs at CHAIL. “We’ve got this group of kids that are so excited to help make the holidays really special for people who are less fortunate than them and that really meaningful to our agency.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus were also on hand to bring Christmas magic on Banner Day.

Simpson said CHAIL is fulfilling 1,100 wish lists this year. The Banner Day gifts help supplement the wish lists.

“We know this is a time when kids and families are creating core memories with one another, and we’re very proud we can be part of that story,” said Simpson.

Banner Day has been a tradition at CHAIL for more than 20 years.