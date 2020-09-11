Baptist church in Pekin gives back to first responders

PEKIN, Ill (WMBD) — A Baptist church is recognized for its service to Pekin first responders.

Members from Grace Baptist Church bought over a hundred meals for police and firefighters. The meals in the form of gift cards were given to those workers at the city council chamber Friday. Each gift card is valued at $15.

Mayor Mark Luft said Sept. 11 is the right day to honor those on the front lines.

“Actually, I was glad to see it work out that way. The timing on it was perfect, the gesture was outstanding and everybody walked away feeling good,” said Luft.

The church donated the meals by working a fundraiser over the weekend.

