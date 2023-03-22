PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bard Optical announced Wednesday that it will be merging its Campus Town and Metro Center locations.

According to a press release, all operations will be shifting to the Metro Center location at 4620 N University St. at the end of April.

The change is expected to help the practice consolidate its resources and better serve the Peoria community and Central Illinois.

Bard Optical’s Vice President Mick Hall said he is looking forward to the benefits this merger will provide for patients.

“We strive to offer the best for our patients, and that means adjusting our approach to consider their needs more clearly,” said Hall. “This merger gives our Campustown patients access to a larger selection of frames, less congested traffic, better parking options, all in a location just a couple of miles away up University Avenue, Plus, patients will have more appointment availability.”

The Bard Optical Metro Center location has been serving patients for over 50 years. The press release stated that staff at the location are excited to care for Campustown patients.