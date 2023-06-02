PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sophia Angels Kitchen is in despite need and is asking the local community for help.

According to Sophia Angels Kitchen Facebook page, they have served about 500 hungry people each day of the week which has left their shelves empty. The only thing they have left are salad dressing, olives, and a few beans.

Some items that are needed are:

Pasta

Spaghetti sauce

Cans of soup

Can vegetables

Fruit

Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. located at 105 N Richard Pryor Place.