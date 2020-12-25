Barracks Cater Inn serving Christmas dinner curbside

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Travel restrictions and COVID-19 mitigations make the holidays look very different this year. Many families are unable to gather for Christmas. Barrack’s Cater Inn created a safe alternative to cooking at home.

President Jim Barrack and the inn’s employees stride to and from cars, braving the cold to hand-off pans of holiday cheer to 130 families for Christmas Day.

Despite the onslaught of challenges altering the food industry this year, Barrack’s Cater Inn has found success offering curbside meals weekly, feeding between 50 and 100 families. Menus can be found on their Facebook page.

“It’s been outstanding. We’ve actually had to shut off orders a couple of days ago because we’ve had so many families that want to pick up meals,” Barrack says.

The meals came cold but included heating instructions, so the meals can be served on Christmas Day. Barrack and his employees distributed the meals all day Wednesday and Thursday. They came individually wrapped to ensure a safe takeout meal.

One customer, Patricia Tomlin, said she was delivering meals to two of her friends who are high-risk for COVID-19. She said food can bring comfort to people who have to be alone this time of year.

“Food is a big part of most of our lives, you know?” Tomlin said. “So yeah, we get a lot of joy and comfort out of a good meal. And the holidays are special, so you’d like to have a special meal.”

The Barrack family has been in food service for 87 years, according to Jim Barrack. He said he has owned the catering company for 33 years.

Barrack’s Cater Inn will also distribute holiday meals on New Years Eve and New Years Day.