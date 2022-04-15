PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For many who celebrate, Easter Sunday means getting together with loved ones for brunch.

Barrack’s Cater Inn in Peoria is hosting an Easter Champagne Brunch for the first time in three years, with three seating times at 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.

“We’re ready for a very busy brunch…It’s a huge buffet with prime rib and chicken and ham, and breakfast items, and pastries, fruits, lots of desserts, made-to-order omelets, waffle station, and top it off with a chocolate fountain,” said Jim Barrack, president of Barrack’s Hospitality and Cater Inn.

Barrack said they offered curbside pickup in 2020 and 2021. He said it was “nothing like having the brunch in-person for people to enjoy, so it’s “great to be able to offer the service again.”

“The response has been spectacular. We’re going to feed nearly 800 people on Sunday .. .A lot of people have come to our brunch before. They enjoy it, they want to get together with their families, and just be together on Easter,” he said.

Barrack said all three seating times are sold out.

“Usually the second and third seating is filled up first, and the first seating is usually half to three-quarter filled. But this year, people want to come, so they arranged the times. So we are able to sell out all three settings,” he said

Adam Crichton, general manager of the Original Pancake House in Peoria, said they will be open Easter Sunday at 7 a.m., with the last seating at 2 p.m.

“We have everything available on the menu for Easter. Can’t wait for it, it’s going to be such a great day,” he said.

Crichton said they don’t take reservations, but he recommended using the Yelp app to get your name on the list beforehand.

“They can actually check in at home on the app, get their name on the waitlist, have time to put on the kids’ shoes and come on in,” he explained.

Crichton added Easter is a day to celebrate with family.

“I hope that you come in, spend a lot of time with the family. Have the conversation that everybody wants on Easter dinner, where they get together and share time and talk about the holiday,” he said.

For those looking to get Easter brunch to-go, there are a few options in Peoria.

Cyd’s in the Park cancelled their Sunday brunch because of short staffing, according to their website, but are offering items to-go.

Untamed Chef is offering Easter food to-go as well.