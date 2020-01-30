Bars and restaurants prepare for Super Bowl Sunday, Police hope for safe celebrations

PEORIA, Ill. — The Super Bowl is on Sunday and local bars and restaurants are preparing for a busy day, but the Peoria Police Department also wants to make sure fans have a safe celebration.

Police want to remind people who go out, drink or smoke to stay off the roads.

“We actually do have a pretty good crowd usually, and even more so because of the teams that are in it,” said Dan Gilfillan, the bar manager at MD’s Sports Bar & Grill.

Bars, restaurants, and breweries are expecting rowdy fans and an exciting game.

“People are ready to have, you know, a good time, and most people take the next day off, so a lot of people will be calling in on Monday,” said Gilfillan.

At MD’s Sports Bar 7 Grill, Sunday is all hands on deck.

“Everyone that’s working, that works here, will be working that night, so it should be a good night,” said Gilfillan.

For the Peoria Police Department, making sure people get home safe after the game is a top priority.

“People like to enjoy themselves, and we want them to enjoy themselves, but we also want to keep the roads safe,” said Amy Dotson, the public information officer for the department.

Using rideshare apps, having a designated driver, and wearing your seatbelt will help keep people protected.

“We want your Super Bowl celebrations to end safely,” said Dotson.