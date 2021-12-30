PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local bars are gearing up for New Year’s Eve, but some are hoping to keep it small this year. This comes as COVID-19 cases start to ramp back up again.

The Owl’s Nest on Callendar Avenue in Peoria is expecting a low turnout for New Year’s.

The owner said in a neighborhood bar like theirs, everybody feels safe since it is the same group of people who frequent the bar.

While the owner thought things were starting to go back to normal with COVID-19, she is glad her bar can still have a family-friendly feel to it.

“We’re not like a destination for New Years. We’re not downtown, we’re not, you know, it’s just a small local bar, mostly people that are here all the time. We all know each other, we’re all friends,” said owner Kirstie Doerr.

Despite expecting a low turnout, she hopes everybody stays safe for the holiday.