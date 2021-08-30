Bart McNeil’s petition moves forward after new evidence in the 1998 death of his 3-year-old daughter

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A judge has ruled that a new petition will move forward for Bart McNeil Wednesday.

McNeil is currently serving 100 years in jail for the murder of his 3-year-old daughter, who was suffocated in 1998.

McNeil claims he is innocent, and that he found his daughter, dead in her bed, at his apartment in Bloomington. He also said police should investigate his former girlfriend Misook Nowlin.

Forensic tests performed on his daughter’s pillowcase found hair consistent with Nowlin’s DNA.

The judge set a Nov. 12 date to review the status of McNeil’s petition.

More information and updates are available on the FreeBart website.