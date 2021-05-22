Barto Landing closed due to ongoing hazmat response

SPRING VALLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — Barto Landing has been closed due to an ongoing hazmat response Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Bureau County Emergency Management Agency(EMA), an unknown subject released motor oil at Barto Landing around 5 a.m. The oil then traveled into the channel of the Illinois River.

For the safety of the public, the landing will remain closed until clean up and mitigation can be completed.

Spring Valley Fire Department requested help from Bureau County EMA, Spring Valley Police, Illinois State Police, IDNR, Illinois EPA, Mabas 25 & 39 Hazardous Materials Team, U.S. Coast Guard, and IEMA.

This story will be updated when more information is available.