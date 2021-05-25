Barto Landing reopened after hazmat response

SPRING VALLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — Barto Landing reopened for all recreation Tuesday, after a hazmat response closed the landing Saturday, May 22.

According to a press release from the Bureau County Emergency Management Agency(EMA), the landing was closed after an unknown subject released motor oil around 5 a.m. Saturday. The oil then traveled into the channel of the Illinois River.

Bureau County EMA stated that mitigation efforts were completed with help from the Illinois EPA, US EPA, and Environmental Resources, including a full cleanup of the landings waterways, boat docks, and walkways.

Booms will remain in place to contain remaining residue, the EMA anticipates that the booms will remain for the next couple weeks.

The Bureau County EMA stated that dumping of any kind is illegal, and encourages everyone to report it by calling 911 or the Bureau County Crime Stoppers at 800-939-6929.