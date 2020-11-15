Bartonville Cub Scouts raise food for local food pantry

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A food drive in Bartomville Saturday aimed to support those in need while also helping out an area church.

Bartonville’s Cub Scouts Pack 208 collected canned food and cash donations for the Bartonville Area Food Pantry located inside St. John’s Lutheran Church. Angela Karcher the cubmaster said the church hosts the cub scouts’ meetings.

Karcher said a way for scouts to get involved while also learning how to give back to their community.

“I feel that’s how our world goes around; what you give is what you get; so giving back is a way for us to encourage our scouts to pay it forward also,” Karcher said. “That’s kind of what it’s all about, is giving back during these hard times.”

If you wish to donate, but missed Saturday’s drive, Karcher said you can reach out to the Cub Scouts’ Facebook page and find out how.