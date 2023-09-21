BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in the southbound lane of Route 24 near Pfeiffer Road on Thursday.

According to Bartonville police, the call came in at 6:25 a.m. The Bartonville Fire and Police Department, as well as Illinois State Police, all responded to the scene.

The vehicle is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.