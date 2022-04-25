BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — An overnight fire at a Bartonville home left two firefighters with minor injuries.

Before midnight Sunday, firefighters arrived at a home on Desoto Drive, which is close to Clara A. Lauterbach Park.

First responders on the scene said they arrived as flames burned through the roof.

West Peoria and Limestone Fire departments provided aid on the scene, while Logan Trivoli and Timber Hollis departments covered the village’s station.

No injuries were reported for the homeowners.

The fire remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall.