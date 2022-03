BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville firefighters got an early wake-up call Tuesday when a kitchen caught fire.

Just after 1 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 100 block of Amsler Street for a house on fire. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from the house and a fire in the kitchen.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and there were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The cause is currently under investigation.