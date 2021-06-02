Bartonville home suffers damage from overnight fire

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A home undergoing renovations suffered damages from an overnight fire.

Just after midnight on Thursday, the Bartonville Fire Department responded to the area of Peru Avenue and S. Adams Street for a reported structure fire.

Chief Mike Cheathan said heavy smoke was seen coming from the home. Other companies including West Peoria, Limestone, and Logan-Trivoli, were also called in to assist with knocking down the blaze.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes, but crews stay on scene for several hours. extinguishing hot spots. No one was found inside.

Neighbors say the house was undergoing renovations.

A fire investigator was called to the home to determine a cause.