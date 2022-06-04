BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police responded to a domestic battery incident near McKinley and Brazil Avenues at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to a Bartonville Police Facebook post, K-9 Grym, and his handler Officer Howard, were called to the scene after a man was seen fleeing the area on foot.

After tracking the man for several blocks, K-9 Grym located the suspect hiding in a stairwell. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The post stated that this is another example of “how valuable properly trained K-9s are to Police Departments.”

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police also helped respond to this incident.