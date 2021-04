PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 74-year-old man accused of sexually abusing his granddaughter has been charged with multiple sex offenses.

David Foster Sr., of Bartonville, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual conduct with a minor.

Court documents show the minor is his granddaughter. The incident is said to have occurred on or about March 11.

No bond has been set yet, but he will be arraigned April 22.