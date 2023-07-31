PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bartonville man faces several counts of animal cruelty related to an earlier incident in Princeville where malnourished dogs were found in a woman’s home.

Stephen Kalb, 41, was charged over the weekend with one count of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony that could send him to prison for up to five years. The charge is similar to one levied against Stacy Mueller in May when she was arrested by deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

Both are accused of failing to care for a dog that was found dead in a shed in the house’s backyard.

According to online jail records, Kalb bonded out of the jail on Sunday after posting $1,200 bail, which is 10% of $12,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in late August.

The arrest came almost six weeks after Mueller’s arrest. A “49” message had been issued for Kalb which meant deputies had been looking for him in connection with the case.

New Details

A report filed in May at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office describes Kalb as Mueller’s boyfriend. The report states the deputy had been dispatched to the home in Princeville after a animal control officer with Peoria County Animal Protection Services asked for assistance.

Once there, the deputy and the case worker observed deplorable conditions at the home that included a boarded up shed where the dogs were being held, piles of feces two to three inches deep and several dogs covered with feces and flies, the report stated. One dog was dead.

The temperature inside the shed was at least 94 degree though the PCAPS animal control officer believed the temperature to be much higher with the windows and doors closed.

While PCAPS was taking care of the animals, Mueller told the deputy that Kalb was her boyfriend and that he had told her he was taking care of the animals. She told the deputy she had not seen the dogs for several weeks and that due to the stress associated with Kalb, she “mentally stopped caring.”

Mueller admitted she had several chances to help the dogs but didn’t. She also said she had recently bought a 50-pound bag of food for the animals; an amount she admitted wasn’t enough for the 12 dogs outside.

Inside her house on South Street, deputies found more animals. In her kitchen, which was full of trash and dirty dishes. In a room adjacent to the kitchen, the deputies found large dog kennels that had six cats. Two rabbits were also found nearby without any food or water.

In all, 21 living animals and one dead dog were found at the house. The report stated that the PCAPS officer believed “all of the animals suffer a lack of proper care, food and comfortable living conditions.”

Looking for Kalb

The following day, on May 12, deputies had a report that Kalb was trying to leave the area for Houston, Texas by bus. Later, they learned he was on his way to St. Louis where he was going catch a bus to go to Texas.

Then, a deputy filed a report in June where he noted that Kalb had told him he’d be in touch. The deputy gave him his cell phone number but as of June 20, that call had not come, the report said.

Then, officers learned that Kalb was working at an auto garage in East Peoria. Last Thursday, July 28, officers watched the garage and saw Kalb walking out of the business and left for Wal-Mart in East Peoria.

There, he was arrested and taken to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office. There, he admitted to a detective that he knew of the animals’ living conditions.

“Kalb said that he can’t clean litter boxes and that Mueller just decided to lock the cats in kennels. Kalb said that Mueller would keep the cats in the kennels for a month without them being taken out or cleaned,” the report said of their discussion after his arrest.

Kalb said he had not seen the dogs for a while and not on the day that Mueller was arrested in May. But when the detective brought up a conversation he initially had with Kalb about the situation, Kalb admitted that he had told officials that the dogs were too skinny and that they needed food.

Additional Charges

When she was indicted in June by a Peoria County grand jury Mueller was also charged with misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty related to the treatment or starvation of the dogs, identified in court records as as Cookies, Cappuccino, and Ziggy.

Mueller’s felony case is set for trial in October. But, she has ordered to pay more than $46,000 in fines stemming from 36 ordinance violations related to the improper registration and inoculation of dogs or cats, according to online records form Peoria County Circuit Court.

Kalb’s case has not been before a grand jury though it’s likely to happen before he is set to be arraigned on Aug. 30.