PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bartonville man was sentenced for distribution of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) Thursday.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, 24-year-old Derick Meyers was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Evidence presented at the sentencing hearing showed that Meyers was the primary source of LSD that hospitalized two people in Pekin in June 2020.

On three different occasions in July and August 2020, Meyers sold LSD and MDMA (commonly referred to as “molly”) on three different occasions, including selling two and a half vials of liquid LSD for $1,000.

Meyers was indicted on the LSD distribution charge in Oct. 2020 and pleaded guilty in Dec. 2021.

The investigation was a joint collaboration between the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pekin Police Department.