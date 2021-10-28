Bartonville man sentenced for soliciting obscene images of a minor

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bartonville man is facing prison time for soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a Minor.

According to a press release from the Central District of Illinois United States Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Collin Hale has been sentenced to 88 months in prison, 15 years of supervised release, and a $5,000 fine.

Hale pleaded guilty on June 30, 2021, when he agreed to the forfeiture of his cell phone.

On Feb. 18, 2020, Hale solicited an obscene visual depiction of a person he believed to be an eight-year-old engaged in sexually explicit conduct from an FBI agent.

Hale was arrested on Feb. 24, 2020, and has remained in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The government was represented by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Darilynn Knauss and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul B. Morris.