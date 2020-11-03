Bartonville Mayor says they will not enforce new mitigation measures

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonvilles Mayor Leon Ricca released a statement related to the enhanced mitigation for the Region.
In the statement, Ricca says, “I will take no steps to forcefully close or discourage businesses from operating the mode they so desire.”
Ricca stated that the village of Bartonville will take no action unless required to do so by a court order or the Peoria County State’s Attorneys office.
The Mayor also encourages businesses to consult a legal counsel before deciding to operate in opposition to the governor’s mandate.
