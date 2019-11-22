Bartonville native earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

BARTONVILLE, Ill. — A former Limestone Community High School student is graduating with top honors – again.

Eighteen-year-old Kayla Johnson, a 2019 graduate and validictorian, earned the Navy’s Military Excellence Award following graduation from the Navy boot camp. The award is given to the top recruit in each graduating class.

Johnson is set to attend the Nuclear Machinist’s Mate “A” School in Charleston, South Carolina. She will then go to Nuclear Propulsion School and finally Prototype School. Machinist Mate duties in nuclear propulsion plants include operating reactor control, propulsion and power generation systems.

She will be able to choose between serving on an aircraft carrier and volunteering for submarine duty.

Johnson said winning the MEA is a “huge honor.”