BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations.

Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.

The department asks residents to bring a driver’s license and valid insurance card for the vehicle they are applying for.

All forms will be completed with the inspecting officer during the inspection.

The board has also waived the registration fee until April 30, 2023, when the registration expires.

Those who wait until after that time will be required to re-register and pay a $100 fee for May 2023 through April 2024.