PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Remember those pigs that were found in Bartonville? All six of them are ready for their forever home, but there’s a catch: it has to be a farm.

The six pigs are being temporarily housed at Peoria County Animal Protection Services.

PCAPS staff said the four adults and two piglets are doing well, but still pretty shy. They are fed pig pellets, watermelon and other garden treats daily.

Those interested in adopting the pigs must reside on a farm or somewhere zoned for pigs. They are not house pets.

There is no adoption fee, but donations are welcome.