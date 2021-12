BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Limestone High School student has been arrested after Bartonville Police said the department was made aware of a serious threat last week.

Bartonville Police wrote on its Facebook page that the threat and arrest happened Thursday, Dec. 9.

Due to this individual being a juvenile, neither his name nor any other information will be revealed. Despite the perpetual rumors on social media, there is no concrete evidence, at this time, to believe that any residuals from the initial threat are valid. Bartonville police department

The department said the State’s Attorney Office is reviewing the case for appropriate charges.

Bartonville police said there was an increased presence at the school Monday, Dec. 13.