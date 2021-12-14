Bartonville Police make arrest after shooting threat at grade school

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police have arrested a student after a shooting threat Tuesday.

According to a Bartonville Police Facebook post, police were dispatched to Bartonville Grade School after one student threatened to shoot three other students.

After an investigation, the student was arrested and transported to the Peoria County juvenile detention center.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

According to the post, the case has been forwarded to the Peoria County State’s Attorney for review of charges.