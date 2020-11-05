Bartonville’s leaders address the public on why they will not enforce COVID-19 mitigations

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville’s mayor and Board of Trustees held a special meeting Wednesday night addressing the public on new COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor Leon Ricca announced Monday evening that he would not enforce Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mitigations for region 2. These mitigations include prohibiting indoor dining and closing bars and restaurants early.

Ricca said he informed the board of his decision before he made it and said they were all supportive.

During the special meeting at Limestone Community High School, Ricca said this was his chance to explain to the public his reasoning for not enforcing the mitigations as well as allow people the opportunity to weigh in.

He said he didn’t want to see business owners suffer a second time.

“I just didn’t think that our business community could afford another shutdown like we had before,” Ricca said. “I think it would decimate them and so many of them got hurt financially and this is their only livelihood.”

Ricca there were about 10-15 people attending the meeting in person and about 10-12 watching via Zoom. He said during the public comment portion, no one from the public made any comments.

He said although he’s leaving it up to businesses to make their own choices, he’s still encouraging the public to follow IDPH and health department guidelines.

“We asked everyone if they go to the bars and restaurants to social distance, wear your mask and follow the governor’s mandate,” Ricca said. “But we don’t have the people to enforce this and go around and check to make sure every bar and restaurant are doing what they’ve got to do.”

