Bartonville’s trustees meet to discuss future of police department

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bartonville Village Board will meet Monday to talk about potential changes coming to its police department. There are two motions on the agenda.

The first is to contact the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department. The other reads to talk to the county’s Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB).

Both discussions are about a contract of services.

The Peoria County Sheriff, which Bartonville is in the jurisdiction of, said these discussions are to be expected.

This is the world we live in right now with reductions of budgets and it’s going to be a challenge to get personnel in…recruitment and retention for the future. I made a prediction even before the health pandemic that you’re going to look at more consolidated law enforcement services in the future.” Sheriff Brian Asbell, Peoria County

Also up for discussion is the immediate retirement of Bartonville’s K9 unit. The canine could be sold to his handler for a dollar.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Village Hall, which is located on South Adams Street.

