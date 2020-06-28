Baseball returns to Peoria, Louisville Slugger Sports Complex with pre-cautions

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Travel baseball is back in the River City, making it’s return to Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Sports Complex since COVID-19.

America’s Pastime is back in Peoria bringing teams from all over Illinois and the Midwest to town for tournaments. Over 60 travel teams came to town this weekend for USSSA Baseball tournament, the first major tournament at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex since the pandemic began.

“It means a lot. It’s about as close a return to normalcy as we’re going get,” said Director of Digital Marketing, Jack Friedrich.

Kids ages eight through 14 coming from as close as Pekin to as far as Wisconsin getting their first piece of in game action in months.

“It’s one of the first big ones in Illinois. We’ve actually traveled a little bit to Missouri and Iowa a few times, but this is our first one in Illinois this year,” said coach of 9-U Springfield Cardinals, Adam Springer.

The complex is taking extra pre-cautions to avoid a COVID-19 breakout. Temperatures of players and coaches are taken before every game, players do not sit in the dugouts and hand sanitizer is readily available for all personnel.

“These kids just want to play and we’re going do everything we can in a safe, comfortable environment to make that happen,” Friedrich said.

The 10-field, 50-acre complex is encouraging fans to social distance in the stands and is requiring masks inside. Games are also spaced out in time to avoid overcrowding of fans and players.

“We’re happy to try and encourage the best at social distancing and public health guidelines and that these kids are happy and ready to continue playing.”

Teams are excited to play at the state of the art facility and in their home state.

“Its exciting to be back on the field playing,” said Springfield Cardinal first-basemen, Carson.

“Getting to be back with your teammates and play ball with other people,” said third-basemen and pitcher, Jacob.

This weekend’s tournament giving baseball fans their first piece of live sports and the crack of the bat in months.

Attendees to the complex are encouraged to use Apple or Google Pay in lieu of cash and credit, but will accept all forms of payment at the gate, team-store and concession stands.