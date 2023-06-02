PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The influx of thousands out-of-town visitors for two sports tournaments in Peoria means big business for local restaurants and hotels.

More than 250 of baseball teams played in the St. Jude Brad Wallin Memorial Tournament at various sites in Peoria and Chillicothe. The weeklong tournament is expected to rake in more than $550,000 in direct economic impact to the Peoria area, according to JD Dalfonso, president and CEO of Discover Peoria.

On Friday, hundreds of high school softball players from across the state competed at the IHSA State Softball Finals for 1A/2A Divisions at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. Dalfonso estimated the tournament will bring $80,000 of direct economic impact to the area.

Joe Bolen, general manager of Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, said the softball finals tournament is one of their biggest events of the year.

“We’ll bring a couple thousand people through each week. Obviously some from in town, some traveling in..They’re in and around all the restaurants, gas stations, hotels. So they’ll be in and around the next couple days and next week,” he said.

The IHSA State Softball Final continue next week for 3A/4A Divisions.

Bolen has two words for those traveling into town: “Book early.”