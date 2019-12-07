Basement house fire displaces a family of 5

PEORIA, Ill.– The Peoria Fire and Rescue is investigation a basement fire that occurred Friday night.

Rick Morgan with Peoria Fire and Rescue said at around 9:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a structure fire at home located at 505 NE Monroe Ave. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy black smoke pouring from the entrance of the single-story home.

The fire was confined to the basement of this home, but the entire house still suffered heavy damages. No one was found inside.

Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to provide lodging for the two adults and three children that live in the home.

An investigation will bet take to determine the cause.