Basketball fans enjoy NCAA Tournament at MD’s Sports Bar and Grill

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Mary Beth Malburn, owner of MD’s Sports Bar and Grill, says the NCAA tournament feels like a return to normalcy.

On Sunday, the Illini faced off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

To attract a crowd for the game, MD’s offered chicken wing and drink deals. Malburn said so far, the tournament has been great for business and basketball fans.

“We’ve had an onslaught of people coming in and supporting not just the bar but we’re all supporting, cheering on our Illinois teams,” Malburn said. “Regular customers coming back and seeing some new faces as well. Yeah, it’s definitely feeling like we’re opening up and things are getting back to normal somewhat.”

The Ramblers took home the victory in Sunday’s game.