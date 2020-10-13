Bass Pro East Peoria hiring for holiday season

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Holiday hiring is underway at Bass Pro Shops where the company has announced it will hire an additional 28 team members for its East Peoria location.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is gearing up for the holiday season across America by hiring 7,000 seasonal team members at a National Hiring Day event on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Interested candidates can apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins also are welcome with on-site interviews. All applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Perks and benefits include flexible hours, merchandise discounts up to 45 percent, healthcare benefits, an award-winning team culture and much more.

Bass Pro Shops is located at 1000 Bass Pro Shops Dr. East Peoria, IL 61611.

