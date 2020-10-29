Bass Pro Shops to offer Santa’s Wonderland

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A day with Santa Claus isn’t something else you have to cross of the list this year.

Bass Pro Shops announced it is continuing its tradition to allow families to take a picture with Santa. From November 7 through Christmas Eve. Kids can experience Santa’s Wonderland in a contactless visit. Some changes include temperature checks, online reservations only, physical barriers and face coverings.

Bass Pro Shops manager, Jim Goff said he hope the free photoshoot will bring back some normalcy.

“You know, after a very tough year for family, we looked at it as a company and we thought it was right to preserve the holiday traditions of the past. And you know, we weren’t going to do this if we didn’t do it responsibly,” he said.

Online reservations open November second. The shop also said it will be welcoming Santa to Peoria next Saturday with a parade tailgate in its parking lot. The festivities will begin at 5 p.m.