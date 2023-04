Did you know bats are the only flying mammal? You can celebrate this nocturnal wonder with the Peoria Zoo on Monday, April 17. There will be self-guided activities and crafts for Bat Appreciation Day. No registration is required. You can just drop in!



Learn more about upcoming conservation days at the Peoria Zoo website.

