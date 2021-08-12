Battery manufacturing plant by Samsung possibly in the works for Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A billion dollar investment in the Twin Cities could soon be on the horizon.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Thursday that Samsung is considering building a battery manufacturing plant in the Bloomington-Normal area.

The building of the plant in area, right next to Rivian’s factory in Normal, would further cement Central Illinois as a Midwest electric vehicle hub. Should it come to fruition, the move is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area.

“We are competing for a major Samsung Battery Facility,” Durbin said. “That delegation came in from Korea this week. I spoke to them and others did as well. This Samsung facility we hope will be located next door to Rivian. That decision has not been made.”

Durbin said the potential plan would be a “billion-dollar deal.” In addition, he said Rivian’s workforce may reach as high as 5,000 people. That would be higher than previous estimates from the company.

Durbin said the potential Samsung facility would create thousands of jobs in the area.

Samsung is Rivian’s battery-cell producer for its electric vehicles. Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council would not confirm nor deny Durbin’s announcement.

“When it comes to projects like this, all the details are kept confidential until the site selector is ready to announce. Due to Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) we’re not allowed to share any details,” Hoban said.

Hoban said he can’t giveaway any details as it risks losing the potential plant completely.

“There’s competition that’s out there and in order to stay in the running we have to keep all details as confidential as possible,” Hoban said.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos did not confirm or deny the announcement, but said any sort of “major” investment is a win for the Town of Normal.

“I’m not at liberty to say what they’re going to manufacture, but we’re certainly thrilled,” Koos said.