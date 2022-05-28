NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A battery pack on fire brought Normal firefighters to Rivian Automotive Saturday morning.

When they arrived, firefighters found the battery pack in thermal runaway in a battery testing area, according to a press release from the Normal Fire Department (NFD).

“A thermal runaway event on a battery occurs when a battery cell overheats and ignites, either due to a fire or electrical fault. The ignited cell releases more heat to the adjacent cells in a self-sustaining chain reaction,” NFD stated in the release.

The fire was on the southwest side of the plant, where Rivian’s vehicle batteries are built. The battery assembly area of the plant was evacuated.

Firefighters connected hoses to standpipes inside the building. After putting out the flames, they kept water running to keep the battery cool. Then, they took the extinguished battery outside and ventilated the smoke from the building.

The battery was returned to Rivian employees for investigation and disassembly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the release, the only damage was to the battery pack, carrier, and test booth equipment.

No injuries were reported, and the scene cleared by about 2 p.m.